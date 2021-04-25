Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $56.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.70 million and the lowest is $55.30 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $225.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $236.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $218.23 million, with estimates ranging from $201.80 million to $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 136,816 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 118,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,493. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

