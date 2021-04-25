HighMark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 885,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,989,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 344,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

