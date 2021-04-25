HighMark Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,248.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

