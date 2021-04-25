HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PolyMet Mining were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.54.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.