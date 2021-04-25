HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of STRO opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $930.69 million, a PE ratio of -225.33 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.