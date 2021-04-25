Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

