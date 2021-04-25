Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 764,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 220.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.