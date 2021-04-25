Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 6.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

