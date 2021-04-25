Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 6.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.
Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.
BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
