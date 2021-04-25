Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

