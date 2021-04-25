HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

