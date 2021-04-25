Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.50. 5,312,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

