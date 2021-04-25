Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Announces Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.00 EPS.

NYSE HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

