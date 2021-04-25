Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Cap Achieves $22.50 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $192,533.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00274909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.01055416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.00648164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,659.24 or 1.00089360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00023153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.