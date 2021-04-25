Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.