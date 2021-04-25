HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in HP by 9,229.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,193,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,960. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

