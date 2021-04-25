H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.15

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$14.87. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 472,558 shares trading hands.

HR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

