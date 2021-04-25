HyperBurn (HYPR) Market Cap Hits $5.24 Million

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. HyperBurn has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $168.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperBurn has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One HyperBurn coin can currently be purchased for about $9.96 or 0.00019946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperBurn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00271485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.72 or 0.01044443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00651732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,822.08 or 0.99740448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperBurn Profile

HyperBurn’s total supply is 660,482 coins and its circulating supply is 526,383 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

HyperBurn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperBurn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperBurn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperBurn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperBurn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.