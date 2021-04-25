Hyperion (HYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $186,739.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.00 million and $186,739.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00094142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00707333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.68 or 0.07776655 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.