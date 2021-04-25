i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $209,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

