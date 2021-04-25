iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of IAG stock traded up C$1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$68.87. 216,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.35. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$37.71 and a 12-month high of C$71.36. The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3599994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

