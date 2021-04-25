IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

