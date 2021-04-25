IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,315 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

