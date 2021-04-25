IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,275 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

