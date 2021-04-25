ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $27.20 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $27.20 million and approximately $41,306.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $9.91 or 0.00020082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00269498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.57 or 0.01023996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,458.69 or 1.00174577 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00632034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.