iDealCash (DEAL) Achieves Market Cap of $721,971.71

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, iDealCash has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a market cap of $721,971.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00129366 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

iDealCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

