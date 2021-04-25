IFG Advisory LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $5,871,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

