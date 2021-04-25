IFG Advisory LLC Invests $259,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after acquiring an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 338,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

