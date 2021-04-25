IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,737 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

TSM opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13. The company has a market capitalization of $615.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

