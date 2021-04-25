IFG Advisory LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

