Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Shares of ITW opened at $228.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $229.38. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

