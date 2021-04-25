Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $414.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

