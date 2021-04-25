Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $132,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

