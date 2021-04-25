Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.