Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 210 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.