Independence Bank of Kentucky Takes $338,000 Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCIV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

