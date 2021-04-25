Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.56 and last traded at $77.26. 1,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 144,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

