Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 587 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 587 ($7.67).

INF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Informa alerts:

INF stock opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 575.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 530.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.27 billion and a PE ratio of -9.87.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.