Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFJPY. UBS Group lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Informa stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

