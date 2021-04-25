Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 243.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 988,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,210,000 after purchasing an additional 701,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $168.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

