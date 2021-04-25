Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $33.64.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

