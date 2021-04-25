Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $21,249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 223,736 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $27.41 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.