Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

