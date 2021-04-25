Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 2,828 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

