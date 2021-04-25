INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

INMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INMB stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $178.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.