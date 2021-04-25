Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) is Transform Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 2.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 5.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,144.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.

