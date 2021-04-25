Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

