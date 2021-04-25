Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 11,685 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $473,476.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADPT opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 142.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 118,685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

