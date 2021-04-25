Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 265,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after buying an additional 248,275 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 167,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

