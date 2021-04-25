Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 20,940 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

