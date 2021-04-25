Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $487,938.18 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $201.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.